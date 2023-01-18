RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.

Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as well as, leaving the scene, property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement, Freeman told CBS 17.

Freeman also said the Raleigh Police Department is the investigating agency.

Wood has a court date set for Jan. 26.

When reached by CBS 17 on Wednesday night, Lane Rosen, spokesperson with the State Auditor’s Office, said the office had no comment at this time.

No further information is known at this time.