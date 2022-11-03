NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More people are going to the polls for early voting than in the 2018 mid-term general election, and the NC Board of Elections has a game plan.

“These processes have been in place for decades now,” said Karen Brinson Bell, director of the NC Board of Elections. “So we’re not changing up the process.”

It’s a rulebook that is followed in all 100 counties.

“As you’re voting, early voting, you’re running your vote through the tabulator it is processing,” said Michael Dickerson, director of elections for Mecklenburg County. “So, at the end of early voting, they close it down, kill the machine, and I have results from that machine on a thumb drive.”

The thumb drives stay in possession of each Board of Elections Office until Election Day. Then released, barring any problems.

“These are typically because of an accident that blocked entry to a polling place, or maybe there was a power outage, or something along those lines,” explained Bell Brinson. “It’s usually minor things that keep us from being able to conduct voting for a short period of time.”

These are the first results of Election Night. However, Board of Election officials warn people, counting votes is a long process, and this election won’t be like 2020 when the majority of people voted early or by mail.

“In the presidential election of 2020 that first number was about 88% of my total results for that election,” said Dickerson. “I only had another 67,000 to count that came in on election night.”

With an overall turnout expected to be between 50% and 60%, all say get ready for a long night.

“These are going to be trickling in,” said Brinson Bell. “You’ll have some small precincts report, then some large precincts will report. We will have had a large volume with the one-stop results and the absentee by mail.”

Early voting in North Carolina ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.