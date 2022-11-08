NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Board of Elections unanimously extended the voting period by one hour for three North Carolina precinct locations on Tuesday.

About 45 voters could not cast their ballots and now have until 8:30 p.m. to vote. The precincts are located in Columbus, Robeson, and Wilson counties.

Officials reported a delayed opening at the Wilson and Robeson County locations. At the same time, technical issues between the computers and printers were reported at the Columbus County location.

Those exact polling locations are:

Ransom , Columbus County

, Columbus County Saratoga , Wilson County

, Wilson County Gaddy, Robeson County

Wilson County election officials reportedly offered voters unable to cast their ballots the option to use a provisional ballot. Some used this option while others did not, officials said.

For more information and all details regarding N.C. voting, visit the Board of Elections website.