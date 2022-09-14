WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Former President Donald Trump will be making an appearance in North Carolina later this month for a “Save America” rally.

The rally is set for 7 p.m. on September 23 at the Aero Center in Wilmington.

Trump will be joined by congressman Tedd Budd, who is running against democrat Cheri Beasley for the seat in the U.S. Senate currently held by retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.

In a Wednesday statement, Budd said, “President Trump carried North Carolina twice and Amy Kate and I are thrilled he’s heading back to our great state to get folks fired up as our campaign accelerates into the final stretch.”

Attendance at the Sept. 23 rally is for those who have pre-registered online.