CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new law requires registered voters to have some identification before stepping into the ballot box.

If folks have a driver’s license, a valid passport, a student ID in some cases, or a university military ID, there are a lot of ways that are acceptable in order to be able to cast your ballot on Tuesday.

This change all stems back to a major state Supreme Court case that decided officials checking people’s IDs before they vote is legal and effective.

We’re going to see more than 400 cities in towns across the State of North Carolina starting their primary election on Tuesday, but not all of them are going to have this change necessarily, with some saying that they’re not ready to roll it out.

So some of them may not be making this change until November. Now, some officials say they’re not quite certain just yet if checking more IDs is going to make elections more secure.

“I think our elections have always been secured,” Meck County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said. “I think everything we do in our process makes the whole process secure.”

If people don’t have a driver’s license, they can get free photo ID cards. Both the county Board of Elections Office, as well as the DMV, will offer an identification card for no charge. But with this specific identification card, really about the only thing you can do with it is vote.