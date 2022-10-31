MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sunday, Oct. 30, marked the last Sunday of early voting in Mecklenburg County, and election leaders say they are encouraged by the turnout so far.

More than 4,100 people came out to vote in person on Sunday, bringing the county’s early voting total to 105,359. Of those, 8,106 absentee ballots were cast by mail.

“If I can do a couple hundred thousand people to vote early, and another 15,000 – 20,000 to vote by mail, that puts my election day a lot more manageable,” said Mecklenburg County Elections Director Michael Dickerson.

When analyzing early voting turnout, Dickerson said it’s important to measure apples to apples. That means using other general elections in midterm years as a benchmark.

“This is higher than ’14, but right on par with ’18. And ’18 was a high water mark for us,” said Dickerson.

In 2018, Dickerson said the county saw about 200,000 votes cast early, and an overall voter turnout of around 50 percent.

Some voters on Sunday said an election during a midterm year is no different for them than any other.

“I was watching Henry Louis Gates’ “Making Black America,” and one of the people on the thing said putting politicians in charge of politics is a terrible idea. We need to put voters in charge of politics. So, that’s why I’m here,” said voter Joy Berry.

Dickerson said the current tumultuous nature of national and international politics is also a likely explanation for the healthy voter turnout. Voters have lots of important issues on their minds.

“Reproductive issues with women, it was something that I wanted to make sure that I voted for,” said voter Eleazar Herrera.

Though Sunday early voting is over, there’s still time to cast a ballot before election day on Nov. 8. Absentee ballots must be requested by Nov. 1 and returned or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 8. The last chance to cast a ballot at a county one-stop early voting site on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

Dickerson has some advice for people who plan to vote before Election Day.

“If history proves itself, it’s going to mean that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday is going to be, ‘I can get in and get out in a pretty good fashion.’ But when I wait until Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, your lines are going to be longer,” he said.