NORTH CAROLINA — If you’re planning to vote early in North Carolina ahead of Nov. 7, we’ve got you covered.

With the Oct. 10 primaries come and gone, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has turned its gaze to Nov. 7. One-stop, in-person early voting for the November 2023 elections begins on Thursday, Oct. 19, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Below, you can find a database of all early voting sites in the state. Simply type in the name of your county into the search box to see all early voting sites in your area, as well as the dates and times each site is open.

If you want to find out if your city or town is having an election on Nov. 7, you can check out that guide below.

A conservative attorney and businessman is throwing his hat in the ring for the North Carolina gubernatorial race and is investing $5 million of his own money in the contest.

Bill Graham, of Salisbury, announced Wednesday that he is running for governor in the 2024 Republican primary.

“I’m running to win a conservative future for North Carolina,” Graham said. “We need a conservative governor who shows up for work and will rescue this state from liberals like Roy Cooper and Josh Stein. I’m the only Republican who will do that.”

Graham will begin advertising on statewide television on Oct. 26. Graham has already begun reserving airtime through the remainder of 2023, according to a news release.

Graham joins a Republican field currently led in the polls by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Other candidates include State Treasurer Dale Folwell, former Congressman Mark Walker, former state Sen. Andy Wells, and former healthcare executive Jesse Thomas.

Attorney General Josh Stein and former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan are running for the Democratic nomination.

For the latest list of candidates in each race, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.