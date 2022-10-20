NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thursday, October 20 may be day one, but over the next two and a half weeks, a lot of eyes are going to be on early voting locations across North Carolina.

For some, like James Robinson, he knows why he’s early voting.

“(I) just moved here from Boston in November”, he said, noting that this was his first time voting in the state.

Robinson, and many others, took advantage of the lack of lines in the hours after the early voting locations and polls opened.

North Carolina is seen as an important state in the 2022 election. There are a number of statewide races of consequence, along with a U.S. Senate race that is seen as competitive.

Queen City News caught up with early voters to get a sense of their thoughts outside polling stations in Charlotte and Huntersville.

In the course of getting interviews, many did not want to give their opinions on policies and candidates. In years past, voters have been more forthcoming.

That may be something that, at least in an era of political strife, may be sticking around.

“I think voters are getting more nervous about answering questions,” said Dr. Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College. She also noted, however, that “I think the voters that voted (this early) are hardcore partisan.”

Roberts noted that even though voters may not be giving their opinions publicly, their very presence this early says multiple things.

Within the coming days, daily early voting totals could give insight that she, along with many others, have been looking to get. The numbers and information could give an indication of where North Carolina is headed, politically.

“What I’d like to see is the breakdown by party, of who is turning out,” she said. “Also, the breakdown of undecided (voters), the people of color. Are they going to turn out?”

Early voting information could be released as early as Thursday night or Friday on early voting totals.