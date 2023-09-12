CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News will have the results for the City of Charlotte Democratic Primary on Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 12, and the days that follow.

Primaries for Matthews will be held on October 10, 2023, if needed, officials said.

To be eligible to vote in a municipal election, the voter must live in that municipality for at least 30 days before Election Day, Mecklenburg County election officials stated.

With the Voter Search tool, registered voters can determine if they live in an area that conducts municipal elections by finding a municipality under “Your Jurisdictions.”

All registered and eligible voters will find their sample ballot(s) in the “Your Sample Ballot” section of their Voter Search profile as they become available.

The voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day. Find out how to register.

During a primary election, voters can indicate their preference for their party’s candidate in the upcoming general election in November 2024.

The purpose of a primary is to narrow the field of candidates for the general election.

Your Election Day polling place

Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search.

“The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately,” the North Carolina State Board of Elections said.

CHECK HERE BY ADDRESS

CHECK HERE BY NAME

If you would like to vote early, you can do so at any of the sites listed here.

How to vote in municipal elections

VOTE BY MAIL: Note – Not all municipalities offer absentee-by-mail voting.

VOTE EARLY IN PERSON: Note – Not all municipalities offer in-person early voting.

VOTE IN PERSON ON ELECTION DAY

Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search.

Your sample ballot

To view sample ballots, election officials said registered voters must enter their information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.” Voters can practice making selections with the accessible sample ballot: “Option 4” at the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal.

2023 voting equipment

To see what your county uses for one-stop early voting, go to the Voting Equipment page, and see the map for “Election Day Voting Equipment, by County.”

After you vote

Note that when you inserted your ballot into a tabulator, election officials say your selections were recorded on a media card in the tabulator. These results were counted and reported publicly on election night.

For further confirmation that your ballot was counted, use the Voter Search.