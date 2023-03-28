DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — President Joe Biden kicked off his “Investing in America” tour in Durham Tuesday, touting a push to increase in manufacturing jobs across the country.

Speaking at the Wolfspeed semiconductor manufacturing plant, the president stressed that many of the supply chain issues we’ve experienced in the last couple years could’ve been avoided if more manufacturing was happening in the U.S.

Usually around this point in a president’s term, he’s gearing up to announce a re-election bid, but so far Biden hasn’t made any official announcements on that front.

The objective of the “Investing in America” tour centers around showing Americans what the Biden administration has accomplished with their spending packages, including the Infrastructure Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan and the Chips Act.

The Biden administration claims the Chips Act directly benefitted Wolfspeed, located in Research Triangle Park.

“We’re going to have the supply chain start in America, building a clean energy future made in America,” Biden said. “And that means providing incentives for companies to manufacture clean energy technology here in North Carolina and across the country.”