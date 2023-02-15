CHARLESTON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. Representative Ralph Norman, one of former President Donald Trump’s top political allies, has endorsed former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for president.

“This is probably no surprise for many of you,” Norman said Wednesday. “I’m thrilled to be in Charleston this morning to throw my support behind Nikki Haley for president in 2024.”

In his statement, Rep. Norman expressed the need for a “new chapter” in Republican politics.

“It’s time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics, and there’s no better person to help write that new chapter than our former governor and my food friend, Nikki Haley.”

Haley officially announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday, becoming the first major GOP challenger to Trump’s bid for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The 51-year-old cited the need for “generational change” in the White House.

“You should know this about me. I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Haley said. “I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.