ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will visit Winthrop University Monday, Oct. 9.

The town hall event will take place from 2:30-4:15 p.m. in the DiGiorgio Campus Center.

Ramaswamy, 38, is an entrepreneur and is a New York Times bestselling author for “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.” The Cincinnati, Ohio, native graduated from Harvard University and Yale Law School.

He then started a biotech company, Roivant Sciences, and in 2022, founded Strive, an Ohio-based asset management firm.

Ramaswamy will be coming to a state where two other GOP hopefuls have strong political ties. Nikki Haley was South Carolina governor from 2011-17, and Tim Scott is one of the state’s U.S. senators.

Ramaswamy is the second presidential candidate to visit Winthrop during the 2024 election cycle. Robert Kennedy Jr. was there in September. To attend the Oct. 9 town hall, RSVP here.

Winthrop University Police Department officers and event signage will direct visitors to campus parking lots behind Margaret Nance and Johnson Halls as well as the Founders Lot on Alumni Drive.