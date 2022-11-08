COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has won a historic reelection bid as he faced voters one last time in his long political career.

The 75-year-old incumbent defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham on Tuesday. Cunningham repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between the two.

If he completes his second term, McMaster would serve as governor for 10 years, longer than any other executive in the state’s history.

McMaster touted the state’s booming economy and willingness to fight Democratic President Joe Biden when needed.

McMaster has won five contested elections in a row after losing his first two. A Democrat hasn’t won the governor’s race in South Carolina since 1998.