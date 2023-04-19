SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday for an event titled, ‘The Florida Blueprint,’ where he gave potential voters a taste of what the governor has in store if he chooses to make a run for the White House.

Thousands of South Carolinians showed up to hear the Florida governor speak Wednesday. One of his team members said they filled two overflow rooms and estimate around 1,200 people attended.

Gov. DeSantis focused his speech on his accomplishments in Florida and his hopes of implementing the same strategy throughout the rest of the United States, using Florida as somewhat of a blueprint.

The main accomplishments DeSantis chose to highlight included his policies regarding parental rights in schools, Florida’s lack of COVID lockdowns during the pandemic, and having the largest budget surplus in the state’s history.

“Our state has millions of more people than New York State does now. Yet New York’s budget is twice the size of the budget of the State of Florida. And yet we have better roads, better services, higher performing education, where is all that money going?” DeSantis asked.

DeSantis also noted his loyalty to his constituents over political gain when making decisions during COVID and now responding to what he called the ‘woke mob.’

“Woke represents a war on truth. And if you have a society that’s not based on the truth, if it’s based on whatever ideological currents may be blowing in the wind, you know, that is not a society that’s more to anything enduring,” he said.

DeSantis also brought out his wife, Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis. They joked about their time living in the governor’s mansion with three young kids and brought the conversation back to the importance of parental rights.

“Florida is really leading the way. And because we’re in the legislative session, and all of this good stuff is coming out. It’s actually starting a national dialogue and a discourse and you’re seeing other legislatures across the country starting to enact policies that people say are just common sense,” DeSantis said.

Of the thousands of supporters lined up to see DeSantis, many said they support him over former President Donald Trump and think he would do a better job in the White House.

“Trump did a good job in his time. DeSantis really fits the bill when it comes to those conservative values,” one attendee said.

“He’s shown that in Florida, he’s gone toe to toe with every woke agenda that’s been, you know, stable in there for how many years?” another said.

“I’m just excited that we have such a big group and we have such strong Republicans here in the upstate. And it’s always exciting this time of the year when they start coming to the first of the south and South Carolina,” another attendee said.