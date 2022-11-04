YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Democratic incumbent William “Bump” Roddey is going head-to-head with former Rock Hill officer and Republican candidate Jonathan Moreno.

With election day less than a week away, the two candidates are out reminding people what they stand for.

“The next four years is to continue on the path with economic development, job recruitment bringing well-paying jobs here, because the cost of living here in York county, Rock Hill is going up just like it is across the country,” Roddey says.

He’s served the people of York county for the last 12 years and he’s the longest-serving member currently on the council.

Roddey wants to remind people of his record in the community.

“I’m proud of working with the City of Rock Hill to continue to support the TIFF effort to revitalize downtown Rock Hill, the sports and events center, the coffee shops, and those small businesses have really been a shot in the arm for the City of Rock Hill. We just purchased [a few years ago] 1,900 acres for conservation and preservation. We just had our first unofficial track meet out there, great piece of property that the entire county and those visiting with us can enjoy. We did a big, huge facelift out on Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie. Those types of projects are county-wide projects that lift the quality of life for all of York County,” Roddey said.

“I want people to know don’t make this race about Democrat and don’t make this race about Republican, make this race about who gives York county the best chance to succeed in its efforts of raising the quality of life, raising the standard, bringing jobs in who has the know-how, who knows what York county’s government’s responsibilities are,” Roddey says.

It’s the first time Moreno’s name has been on the ballot after spending more than a decade in law enforcement.

“I understand crime, I have a front-line worker that understands hard work, and we also understand the challenges of being a one-income family making $36,000 a year, I was that family,” Moreno said.

Moreno was fired in 2021 for his role in the wrongful arrest of Travis Price. He’s still working to change the narrative behind his name even after being found not guilty of an assault and battery charge.

The former officer wants voters to look at his character when they see his name on the ballot.

“I strongly believe that if you look at my family and all of the challenges and all of the things that we have accomplished as a household we can only bring and advocate for other families who are going through similar struggles,” Moreno said.

He says he’s always wanted to serve in a public capacity — on top of tackling public safety, Moreno also wants to address traffic and roads in the area.

“We have a lack of traffic signals out here but we’re going to have a new development on top of the new developments that have already expanded and that’s going to cause traffic concerns and traffic concerns cause accidents and we kind of need to think about these projects and do it in a safe, smart approach instead of just accepting every builder that comes up to us,” he said.

Both candidates say they’re the man for the job.

“It’s easy to wake up Monday morning and play Monday morning quarterback to a lot of things that we’ve decided over the past, but I tell you, throughout my tenure, I’ve learned, I’ve grown, and I’ve encompassed a lot more being here 12 years,” Roddey said. “How do you replace a general with a petty officer? It doesn’t add up.”

“As far as learning the ropes, of course, I’m the new guy, I’m the underdog, he’s an incumbent, he’s a respected guy and at the same time, I’m not scared of that challenge. Somebody has the challenge even the championship team and I believe I have a strong chance of winning,” Moreno said.