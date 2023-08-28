LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Republican presidential hopeful is campaigning in the area on Monday.

Nikki Haley will be in Lancaster County hosting a town hall at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the CrossRidge Center in Indian Land. The former South Carolina governor will be joined by Representative Ralph Norman.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was also supposed to be in Lancaster County at 11 a.m. Monday at Kershaw Golf Club and host a town hall, but canceled.

Both took part in last week’s contentious debate in Milwaukee. DeSantis underwhelmed by taking a back seat to other candidates, according to The Hill.

Haley meanwhile made waves with her heavy criticism of former president Donald Trump describing him as “the most disliked politician in America.”

Haley was also very critical of Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.