SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wednesday is Governor Ron DeSantis’ first swing into South Carolina amid all the speculation surrounding his potential presidential run.

He’s speaking in North Charleston, Summerville, and Spartanburg.

DeSantis is expected to talk about his accomplishments in Florida and his hopes of implementing the same strategy throughout the rest of the United States, using Florida as a blueprint. DeSantis has said some accomplishments include policies regarding parental rights in schools, lack of covid lockdowns, and having the largest budget surplus in Florida’s history.

We still haven’t received an official announcement from DeSantis, but that hasn’t stopped former President Donald Trump from attacking him in recent ads and social media. But political experts say the battle between Trump and DeSantis is really on display regarding endorsements.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported Governor Ron DeSantis lost out to Trump on two key endorsements from Texas and Florida Republican representatives after meeting with them on Capitol Hill.

Many North and South Carolina lawmakers shied away from making their stance clear on who they’ll support in the race to the White House, but visits like this could play a role in swaying those decisions.

DeSantis is expected to speak at 7:30 p.m.