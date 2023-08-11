CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As presidential hopefuls continue raking in millions and millions of dollars, some are choosing to spend it, while others seem to be saving up for a rainy day.

Political analysts call this period during a presidential campaign the “Preseason Primary.” It’s a vital time for candidates to make a name for themselves now, so they don’t get lost in the mix down the road when the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries roll around early in 2024.

This strategy explains why many of the Republican candidates are dishing out so much cash on ads, travel and messaging.

New campaign finance numbers show former president Donald Trump is raking in the most and spending the most. He reported raising $32 million, and spending $12 million. Closely following Trump, in terms of spending, is South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who started out his campaign with $22 million in cash on hand, and then raised another $7.5 million. Scott has spent around $8.2 million.

“Tim Scott is the one candidate that has shown movement and momentum in the early states,” Scott’s press secretary, Nicole Morales said. “Because of his travels, seeing him on TV, and hearing his message of restoring hope and creating opportunity, voters are getting to know Tim, and they’re liking his message more and more.”

Steven Green, an expert on national and North Carolina elections and professor of political science at N.C. State University, thinks it’s sometimes vital for candidates to spend more earlier in campaigns.

“There’s a real risk to saving your money, in a sense, and saying, ‘Oh, I’ll use it later,’” Green described. “Because later, you might be at 1 percent of the polls, and nobody cares, and it doesn’t matter how much money you have.”

On the other side of the spending coin is former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Haley has raised $10.4 million, but has only spent $3.6 million.

“Our fundraising has gone enormously well,” said Haley spokesperson Ken Farnaso. “Unlike other campaigns who are blowing millions of dollars on bloated budgets, our campaign is being fiscally responsible and strategic with our spending.”

Green pointed out that having cash on hand for messaging and advertising towards the end of the campaign is also key.

“If you spend so that you have no money left, and for whatever reason, you have some clip go viral on Twitter, and you’ve got all the attention, and you really want to take advantage of this moment to really spend, it’s like, ‘Oops, we’ve spent all our money, and we don’t have any more to take advantage of this right now,’” Green said. “So there’s very difficult strategic calculations that they have to consider.”

It’s important to note, Scott’s campaign had the second largest amount of cash on hand at the end of the second quarter. Green expects Scott to continue spending large sums on advertising, as we continue to see him creeping up to DeSantis and Trump in most polls.