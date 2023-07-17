TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of people gathered at Tega Cay Monday to hear Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s vision for America.

Due to its “first in the south” status, DeSantis is prioritizing South Carolina.

After giving his speech, DeSantis opened the conversation to the crowd for questions, further explaining his stance on hot-button issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict and school lunches.

Additionally, he was confronted with a question from a self-proclaimed “hardcore Trump supporter.”

Event attendee: “I’m thinking more with my heart and my sorrow and my love for [Trump], and for this country, but now I have this is the most important vote that we’re going to have. And I have to think more with my mind and what’s best for this country. And you do an excellent job.”

DeSantis: “I will get that done. It’s not about me; it’s about you. It’s about me standing up for you.”

Recent S.C. polls showed Trump holds a significant lead ahead of DeSantis, but 15 state lawmakers endorsed DeSantis for president.

John Kraljevic, York County’s Democratic Party chair, wasn’t enthused with the Fla. Governors visit but said he’d rather have him run against Biden than Trump.

“If we have a choice between, you know, facing the person that is more than happy to pick the pocket of Americans to pay his own legal bills or the person who can’t raise any money at all, I guess I’ll take the person who can’t raise any money at all,” said Kraljevic.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The Tega Cay stop could bring needed fundraising dollars, with the median household income being over $135,000 a year.

“If we win South Carolina, we’re going to be the Republican nominee for president,” DeSantis said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Tuesday, DeSantis is expected to roll out his newest policy plan and hinted at its context Monday.

“The agenda, in a nutshell, is this — on January 20, 2025. As Commander in Chief, I’m ripping all the woke out of the military and getting focused back on mission accomplishment,” DeSantis said.