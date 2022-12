ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Rock Hill Tuesday for a book signing event.

The event will be held at Garden Sanctuary at 12:15 p.m.

Pence will be on hand to sign copies of his book, “So Help Me God.”

Event organizers said the former vice president will not be signing any other memorabilia or personal items.

