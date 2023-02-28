SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The 2024 presidential race is still more than two years away, but the eyes of the political world are already turning towards South Carolina. Though many are wondering: why does South Carolina have so much pull?

Democrats made South Carolina the first in the nation to get a better representation of their voter base, and a couple of power-house republicans, who have their eyes on the White House, just happen to be from the Palmetto State — and that’s just the beginning of this Southern State’s influence on the Presidential Election.

South Carolina has been the first presidential primary stop in the South for both parties, for many years. But this year, the Democratic National Committee decided they wanted the Palmetto State to become their first in the nation– instead of Iowa or New Hampshire.

“Democrats in South Carolina are pleased with this. I am thankful for the process we have gone through. I’m a little sad for my disappointed friends both on this committee and in state parties across the country,” said Carol Fowler, a member of the SC Democratic Party.

The DNC referenced the democratic party’s need to have their first stop be more representative of the democratic voter base– which is very diverse.

As for republicans, former President Donald Trump held a campaign kickoff rally in Columbia earlier this month, and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley launched her campaign in Downtown Charleston.

“As I start out on this new journey, I will, I will simply say this may the best woman win!” Haley said during her Charleston speech.

There’s one more South Carolina politician in the mix– Senator Tim Scott. Scott hasn’t made any formal announcements about running for president– but Dr. Scott Huffman, a professor at Winthrop University in South Carolina, thinks Scott’s intentions are obvious at this point.

“The political action committee that he has in place to raise money for a presidential run has been actually working a little quietly for a while,” Huffman said.

Since Scott and Haley are both native South Carolinians, people of color, and younger republicans– what will they use to differentiate themselves for voters during the primary?

“Tim Scott. Usually in his pronouncements of the things he says, not necessarily his voting behavior, but has always been a little more moderate. Now, the national press seems to look at Nikki Haley and think she’s a moderate. And that’s perhaps oh, they’re only mentally comparing her to Ron Desantis, or Donald Trump. But [Haley] was the queen of the tea party.”

Senator Tim Scott launched a listening tour in South Carolina and wrapped it up last week in Iowa. QCN reached out to his office for comment on the potential presidential race rumors but did not hear back.