NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden is officially seeking a second term in office.

This comes after months of speculation surrounding the possible rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s announcement came Tuesday morning, and by mid-afternoon Democratic lawmakers from N.C. started rolling out their endorsements for the sitting president.

Many federal representatives from the Tar-Heel state have already released official endorsements. Yet poll results are painting a different picture. In a state that swung red in the last two elections, Democratic lawmakers are as motivated as ever to secure N.C. for President Biden come 2024.

A new poll from Reuters reported about half of Democrat respondents say Biden shouldn’t seek re-election and is too old to run. The poll asked Republican respondents if they think Trump should seek a second term, and 34% said no.

Nevertheless, N.C. Congresswoman Deborah Ross is ready to vote for Biden, and the rest of the Democratic ticket come 2024.

“My job is to turn out the vote from the top of the ticket,” Ross said. “That means 100%, for Biden, to the Governor’s Office for Josh Stein, all the way down the ticket. That’s what I did. That’s what I’ve done every single time I’ve run, and I’ve run many times.”

QCN asked Congresswoman Ross what her thoughts are on the two other Democrats, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announcing their candidacy for president.

Her response was short and sweet: “God bless them.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Democratic representatives Valerie Foushee and Alma Adams were unavailable for interviews today, but both released statements endorsing President Biden.

Representatives Wiley Nickel, Don Davis, Kathy Manning, and Jeff Jackson haven’t released any official endorsements for President Biden yet, but QCN is waiting on responses from all four.