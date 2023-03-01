CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Chairman of the North Carolina GOP is taking on a new role, bringing the State onto the national political stage.

Michael Whatley has been involved in Republican politics for the majority of his career, but he’s now taking the next step after being appointed general counsel for the Republican National Committee. Political scientists say this isn’t just a win for Whatley– but rather North Carolina republicans as a whole.

“I think really just want to make sure that I am going to be a good solid member of that executive committee and the leadership team here to help us through this election cycle,” Whatley said.

Whatley became chairman of the North Carolina GOP in 2019. He feels his accomplishments throughout his time as state party chair led him to getting this national party appointment.

“We in North Carolina had a really good track record of election integrity and our efforts with our ballot protection team over the course of the last election cycle, which is clearly a big issue for folks all across the country,” Whatley said.

QCN asked the Watauga county native what his new role will consist of and he explained the job description isn’t necessarily black and white.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with our Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and really want to use this as a position to help states set up, you know, programs for election integrity, for their legal operations,” Whatley said.

Eric Heberlig, a Political Science Professor at UNC Charlotte, thinks Whatley’s appointment will bring North Carolina to the forefront when it comes to national politics, especially with the presidential republican primary around the corner.

“It certainly raises the stature of North Carolina, having people there at the table to advocate for them, and to bring the perspective of what has worked and what hasn’t worked in North Carolina to those national conversations, I think is an important role to play,” Heberlig said.

Whatley will continue as the chairman of the North Carolina GOP, while also being General Counsel for the RNC. He feels he’ll able to handle both jobs just fine.