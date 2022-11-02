RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was brutally attacked with a hammer in their home, many of the Speaker of the House’s colleagues on the other side of the aisle quickly responded with a show of support.

That included most of the Republican delegation from North Carolina. N.C. Representative Virginia Foxx called it “abhorrent, and it must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

“They know they could be in that same situation themselves because of the roles that they play. That people who are on the other side of the political aisle from them or people as in this case are mentally disturbed in some way and just latch on to these political characters for one reason or another could put them in a similar situation,” said Mitch Kokai with the conservative John Locke Foundation.

Taking a different approach was North Carolina’s Lt. Governor.

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson posted a photo on Facebook of a costume that shows a man with a hammer and a comment saying, “I’m sorry Paul I don’t believe you or the press.”

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein told CBS “this violent political assault on Paul Pelosi is everything that this country is not. That the Lt. Governor made such a dismissive and insulting tweet I thought was disgusting inappropriate and dangerous. What we need to be doing as Americans is coming together and fighting and condemning political violence not fueling those flames.”

Blair Reeves with the left-leaning organization Carolina Forward isn’t surprised.

“Mark Robinson’s comments are disgusting, they’re cruel, they’re below the dignity of the office and it’s exactly what we expect from Mark Robinson,” said Reeves.

Mitch Kokai also questions posts like Robinson’s.

“I don’t know what they’re doing other than trying to stoke up a particular part of their base, get them fired up for the election for the last few days or about what’s going to happen after the election and it’s disappointing to see,” said Kokai.

Kokai added “I think one of the things that resulted from this particular incident was that Democrats were so quick to jump on this being a case of ‘Republican rhetoric led to this’, that I think there was sort of a knee-jerk response from the other side and that’s when you get back and forth in the comments that are not particularly helpful.”

Reeves believes it has a lot to do with fundraising.

“They want pure, loathing, hatred, slime all the time and they’ll send him money for it. And when anyone who criticizes him for it then Mark’s gonna squeal about being silenced or censored or some other nonsense and they’ll send them more money. And it’s all part of the scam” he said.

As of this publication, the Lt. Governor’s office has not responded to CBS 17’s request for comment.