RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With tension between Walt Disney World and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis escalating, North Carolina senators hope to capitalize on it with a new bill.

They’re encouraging Disney to move up north.

Senate Bill 594, also known as Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act, would establish a study commission to develop a plan to attract family amusement parks to the state, not just Disney.

But dynamics between the Walt Disney Company and DeSantis sparked the bill’s idea.

“I just thought it was time for North Carolina to remind people of our egregious misstep with HB2 and the economic consequences of that,” said Senator Michael Garrett (D). “Maybe try to recruit some of those businesses in Florida that want to get out from under the hostile administration that they have down there.”

Garrett is the main sponsor of the bill, and he seeks $750,000 to explore the idea of getting Disney, and other theme parks, to move to N.C.

The study commission would explore a variety of aspects that would come along with the parks getting established in N.C., the location of where they would go being the number one priority. Garrett hopes the economic benefits for the state outweigh the bill’s jab at DeSantis for Republicans to get on board.

“Whether you’re Republican or whether you’re Democrat, economic development is a top priority for North Carolina,” Garrett said. “I have had a couple of conversations with some colleagues. And once they’re done chuckling at the title of the bill, they say, ‘You know, I remember when Florida was poaching some of our businesses, so maybe it’s our turn.'”

But Republican Representative Jeffrey McNeely doesn’t see eye to eye with Garrett on this one.

McNeely thinks this bill is more of a statement than a push for policy.

“This is great for press conferences, press releases, and social media. Since we have the supermajority in both houses, there’s not a whole lot they can do without our help,” McNeely said. “This is more about playing to their fan base. And, just making statements, but using the taxpayer dollars to do it.”

Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act passed its first reading and has now been referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations.

However, without a large majority of Republican support, it’s unlikely it’ll make it through the Senate.