SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nikki Haley, the first minority and first female governor of South Carolina, is ready to make history once again by starting her Republican run for the White House.

All indications are that Haley, former United Nations ambassador under former President Donald Trump, will be taking on her former boss in a run for President in 2024.

“I think she’s a fresh face. She has immigrant parents; that’s a good backstory,” said Dr. Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College. “She’s attractive, and she’s well-spoken, and I think it might be time for the Republicans to embrace a woman at the top of the ticket.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Dr. Roberts says Haley was a popular governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, gaining national attention when she signed a bill to remove the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina Statehouse following the killings of nine black parishioners by a white supremacist at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015.

“I think that was something that got her a lot of good press, and I think she did a lot to kind of work on things, in terms of nutrition and some of the poverty in South Carolina, some things that were really non-controversial,” said Dr. Roberts. “She has a strong pro-life agenda or message.”

Dr. Roberts thinks Haley can easily untie herself from Trump.

“She left on good terms, but she wasn’t necessarily, shall I say, ‘a Trump acolyte,'” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Roberts says Haley differentiates herself in several ways.

“She doesn’t bring the kind of culture war, and that kind of vigor or maybe antagonistic politics that DeSantis might bring and Trump will surely bring.”