MINT HILL (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In May of 2022, Dr. Yolonda Holmes was on the campaign trail, running for a state representative seat that she ultimately lost to Tricia Cotham in the Democratic Primary.

At the time, Holmes said that the district did not need “someone who forgets about the individuals and the families we’ve talked to.”

In the last week, Holmes said those words have become strangely prophetic.

“The last week has been filled with a lot of emotions,” said Dr. Holmes. “And a lot of fear and trepidation.”

Many of those emotions surround the district she ran in, which is heavily Democratic. The events of the last week have brought an intense amount of attention to State Rep. Tricia Cotham, who won the primary and election and recently switched from being a Democrat to a Republican.

“To me, the modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me and so many others throughout this state and this country,” said Cotham.

State Rep. Cotham noted a confluence of circumstances for the party switch–pushback from state and local Democrats, along with what she saw as attacks on her family and faith.

“I’m still Tricia Cotham. I’ve always been Tricia Cotham since day one here,” she said in a press conference last week detailing her reasons for switching parties. “Some people just can’t accept a bold, strong woman who is an independent thinker.”

Cotham officially made the switch to Republican on Monday.

Many people who Queen City News has spoken with said the Cotham’s move is a deep sense of betrayal in a district that is heavily Democratic.

Holmes noted some people have come to her to express that frustration over the events of the last week. The frustration is not directed at her, but more at the situation and Cotham’s move to the right.

“I do believe that this action that has taken place affects each one of us in different ways,” said Dr. Holmes. “But it goes beyond ourselves. This goes to the district.”

Cotham has not publicly addressed her stances on policies.

However, with her switch to Republican, the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly and will be taking up a variety of issues ranging from abortion to LGBTQ+ rights.

State Rep. Cotham has said, however, she is the same person.

Holmes said she does not believe her, and said Cotham just answers to those she represents.

“Come back to the community, because you at least owe them that much in response,” Dr. Holmes said. “You owe them the opportunity to go before them, not go on television, but in a community forum and answer their questions. You at least owe them that much.”