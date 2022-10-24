QUEEN CITY NEWS – Looking at North Carolina’s biggest race this year, the pursuit of the state’s open US Senate seat between republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democratic nominee, former state Supreme Court justice Cheri Beasley, both have attack ads against each other either from them or Super PACs.

As Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics at Catawba College explains these attack ads are partisanship at its finest or ugliest depending on how you look at it.

“This is partisanship writ large in terms of the attacks in the ads. So, yes there may be some kernel of truth in it but the rest of it is partisan spin and framing to get you motivated to hate one candidate more than the other,” Bitzer says.

We had Dr. Bitzer look at two attack ads, one from each camp. In an against Rep. Budd, the ad talks about how Budd’s family’s business Agribiotech declared bankruptcy, gave themselves massive payouts, and farmers in NC didn’t get paid, instead getting stuck with the tab. The ad ends with “Ted Budd’s in it for himself…not you.”

So, where is the kernel of truth? Yes, it is a Budd family business. The spin, that Ted Budd was involved in the bankruptcy. His camp says he was not involved at all. It’s also been speculated how much he has been involved in the business overall.

So, what’s Beasley doing here?

“It’s kind of guilt by association. The Budd family business…Ted Budd was involved in at some point in time. it is an attempt to at least link the two and particularly to go after Ted Budd among rural voters.” Budd said.

As Dr. Bitzer explains the tactic makes sense because rural voters have trended Republican.

But what about attacks on Beasley?

In an ad paid for by The Senate Leadership Fund, a republican Super PAC, they claim Beasley wants to force you to pay off college loans for the rich. The kernel of truth? Yes, Beasley supports federal student loan forgiveness. The spin? The paying for the rich part.

Under the federal student loan forgiveness act, any individual who makes less than $125,000 annually is eligible for federal student loan forgiveness, not just the rich. Something Dr. Bitzer says they conveniently forget to mention.

“They’re again the kind of framing of the issue taking one aspect of it, focusing in on it, making it a detriment to the opposition and to the Beasley campaign is a way to attack and utilize negative ads in a way they believe is a constructive manner.” Dr. Bitzer says.

So, in the end when you see attack ads. just do your research because tv stations can’t censor them only fact-check them.

