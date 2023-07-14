RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Republican Representative Tim Moore will not seek re-election as Speaker of the House in the North Carolina General Assembly.

His office confirmed the news Friday evening.

At the start of this year, Moore began his fifth term as speaker.

There has been speculation about whether Moore will run for U.S. Congress.

Moore, who represents District 111 in Cleveland and Rutherford counties, considered doing that two years ago.

Republicans will redraw the state’s Congressional districts later this year.

An alienation of affection lawsuit against Moore was dismissed earlier this month, according to a court document filed Wednesday.