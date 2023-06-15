CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Supreme Court is inching closer and closer to making a decision on the legality of President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, as millions of borrowers remain on the edge of their seat.

The High Court is expected to decide whether to either uphold or strike down the proposal within just a few weeks.

Yet Senate Republicans have released their own strategy to tackle the student loan issue.

Five Republicans from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, including South Carolina’s Tim Scott, just introduced their “Lowering Education Costs and Debt” package. It’s a series of five bills aimed at addressing the root causes of mass student debt.

The first couple of bills in the package force colleges to become more transparent with students before they commit to attending a school.

“They’ll be able to log on and compare, if I enter this curriculum at this college, this is my chance of graduating in this curriculum at this college,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), one of the main sponsors of the bill. “This is how much I will need to potentially borrow. And this is my earning potential when I graduate.”

The system Cassidy described will fall under the College Transparency Act. The Understanding the True Cost of College Act requires schools to have a similar, easily accessible system in place that shows students how their financial aid letters will contribute to the overall tuition costs. This would allow students to compare which schools will give them the best bang for their buck.

“Students need clear information to shop around,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). “You can’t compare costs if you can’t tell what the final cost is.”

The other three bills in the package directly address student loans. They would limit the amount students are able to borrow and clarify specific information that students are given when borrowing.

Right now, students are presented with a default loan amount to choose from, which can sometimes lead a student to borrowing more than needed and paying back more than they can afford. Jan Miller, a student loan repayment expert and consultant, says he deals with clients who have upwards of six figures of student loan debt on a daily basis.

“I think that a lot of [students] expected a lot of debt, but they didn’t realize just how much debt that would be, and how much it would impact their quality of living afterwards,” Miller said. “And how big of a challenge it would be for their overall financial objectives until they actually get out of school, and they got the bill.”

Miller says he sees a lot of positive ideas in the Republican’s Student Loan Package, though it’s still unclear how difficult it would be to implement and regulate portions of the legislation.

“I think a student loan borrower might not like [the new regulations] at first, because they can’t get as much money,” Miller said. “But on the back end, it’s going to save them from being in a financial position that’s too difficult.”

QCN reached out to Sen. Scott to discuss the legislation but he was unavailable. He did send the following statement: