CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Both North Carolina senators are demanding answers from the Department of Justice surrounding Chinese Communist Party “service centers” in the United States and claim one of them is in Charlotte.

On Monday, a group of 10 U.S. Senators, including Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland saying they had serious concerns about “Overseas Chinese Services Centers” run as an intelligence service by the People’s Republic of China.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

In the letter, the Senators claim these Overseas Chinese Service Centers (OCSC) are located within nonprofits in seven cities across the U.S., including: San Francisco, Houston, Omaha, St. Paul, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and Charlotte. According to a 2017 Chinese news outlet post, the OCSC in Charlotte is located in the Carolinas Chinese Chamber of Commerce (CCCC).

QCN went to the address listed on CCCC’s website today, but no one answered the door. Other tenants in the building said the Carolinas Chinese Chamber of Commerce had moved out of the building a few months ago. QCN contacted them via phone and email but has not heard back.

The coalition of Senators who drafted the letter advised the Department of Justice to ensure U.S. Adversaries, such as the Chinese Communist Party, aren’t conducting intelligence operations on U.S. soil.

Now Budd, Tillis, and the other eight Senators are waiting for the attorney general and Department of Justice to answer a series of questions surrounding the OCSCs. They requested the DOJ respond to their inquiry by July 31.

QCN contacted the offices of Tillis and Budd Wednesday, but they were unavailable for interviews.