CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – So far, one senator from North Carolina and one from South Carolina have endorsed Former President Donald Trump in his race back to The White House.

Now the question remains, will other Republicans from the Carolinas join them?

On Thursday, N.C. Senator Ted Budd joined S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham in endorsing Trump in the 2024 Presidential Race. Both elected officials benefitted from a Trump endorsement in their races in the past.

“Returning the favor is kind of par for the course and very much expected. Trump does prize loyalty,” Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNCC, said. “Senator Budd is showing his loyalty by returning the favor and endorsing Trump.”

S.C. Congressmen Russell Fry and William Timmons have also announced their support for Trump. But another Palmetto State Republican, Congressman Ralph Norman, decided to go in a different direction.

“I called President Trump the night before and told him that I was gonna go with Nikki,” Norman said.

Norman and Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley worked together in the S.C. Statehouse and became friends. Norman has no regrets about throwing his support behind Haley right from the beginning.

“You see, a lot of politicians wait because all they want to do is go on the winning side,” Norman said. “They want to be on the winning candidate that ultimately gets it. I just take the opinion that you know if you can help a candidate that you know will do well, and if they make the ask for you, then I think it’s it makes sense.”

Congressman Richard Hudson’s press secretary said even though he hasn’t made any official statements, he has hinted at his support for Trump in various articles since Trump’s campaign announcement.

None of the other Republicans from North or South Carolina responded to QCN’s request for comment regarding who they plan on endorsing.