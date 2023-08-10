CHARLOTTE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As lawmakers continue getting older, Democrats and Republicans are ramping up recruitment efforts to get younger candidates in office.

Currently the average age of federal lawmakers in the Senate is 65 and in the House of Representatives it’s 57. Democrats with Leaders We Deserve are actively recruiting and supporting Gen Z and Millennial candidates to run for state and federal office.

Anderson Clayton is thrilled with their new efforts. She’s currently the youngest Democratic party state chair in the country, elected to lead the North Carolina party at the age of 25.

“I just feel like this organization is really trying to empower young people to run for office at every level of government, not just looking at, you know, United States Congress, but also looking at your state and local races as really important and vital for you to get involved with,” Clayton said.

Clayton says money can be hard to come by, especially for younger candidates without any political experience. That’s where Leaders We Deserve comes in to help.

“We know that young people don’t get in roles like this without having networks and having the resources to be able to do so,” she said. “And I think that running for office for anybody, especially women, especially young women, it requires I think, more resources.”\

Pauline Ashcraft, national committeewoman for the North Carolina Young Republicans, said they’ve been working on similar recruit efforts to tap into that young voter base, and to find more young Republicans seeking political office.

“It’s our job to train and recruit and elect republicans, especially young Republicans,” Ashcraft said. “We do various trainings on voter contact and fundraising and anything you would want in a campaign. We provide those resources and those trainings and support.”

Nationally, the president and Senate minority leader are in their 80s. Both party’s representatives say they’ll continue looking for new voices to push their message forward at every level of government.

QCN reached out to LWD for comment but did not hear back. According to the group’s website, they will be funding between 15-30 young Democratic candidates to run for various political offices within blue states.