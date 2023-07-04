(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – America’s founding fathers, who were all white men, signed the Declaration of Independence 247 years ago.

That day marked the birth of the United States of America, and the demographics of who could govern this country were, at the time, indisputable.

Over two centuries later, the largest number of GOP minority candidates are running for president.

The Republican Party had four minority presidential candidates in 2016 and currently has six. Most of them have addressed their minority status in one way or another.

“I am living proof that America is the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression.” South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

“We were the only Indian family in that small southern town. We weren’t white enough to be white. We weren’t black enough to be black. They didn’t know who we were, what we were, or why we were there.” Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

“Black boy, thirteen years old, Athens, Georgia, Jim Crow South, at the beginning of the Great Depression. I said, ‘Dad, what did you do?’ he told me about his life.” Larry Elder

“If you’re like my parents, who came to this country 40 years ago with almost no money, I went in a single generation to found multibillion-dollar companies. That’s the American dream.” Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

“My name is Will Hurd. I hope to earn your trust over these next couple of weeks and months.” Former Representative Will Hurd

“I’m the only Hispanic candidate in the race from both parties. So it gives me an opportunity to talk to a segment of our population that maybe no one is talking to.” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

The rising number of minority presidential candidates is historically new for the Republican Party. The PEW Research Center found 80% of racial and ethnic minority members of Congress are Democrats, and only 20% are Republicans.

Though Republican minorities are becoming more and more prevalent in campaigns across the country, it’ll be up to voters to decide whether or not they have the support to make it into office.