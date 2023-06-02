RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are living in a time in American politics that many people are voting against a candidate rather than for a candidate. By most polling, almost two thirds of voters aren’t satisfied with their own party’s choice of who’s likely to be at the top of the presidential ticket.

An organization called “No Labels” wants to change that. In a promotional video, chief strategist Ryan Clancy is heard saying “we believe every voice counts. And for too long, too many voices have been drowned out and we’re going to change it.”

In another video, members of No Labels are heard saying “we have folks on the left, we have folks on the right and we have folks on the center—that want their leaders to work together to solve problems. No Labels is America’s best chance for political sanity”.

Its effectiveness was proven Wednesday night. No Labels helped start what’s known as the Problem Solvers Caucus. Members include North Carolina’s Don Davis and Wiley Nickel, both Democrats, and Republican Chuck Edwards. All are freshmen congressmen.

The Problem Solvers Caucus is said to be focused on dialogue rather than division and helping to gain bi-partisan support for the debt ceiling bill.

McCrory’s movement

Former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory has joined the No Labels movement, too. McCrory still considers himself a conservative Republican and readily admits his own past struggles with Democrats as well as his own party.

“I know the game. I’ve played the game, I’ve been played by the game, and the game is right now is the political parties want to have total control and power and they want to keep the status quo. I know that game, Governor Cooper has played that game. Members of the Republican legislature have played that game. And I think the American people and the people of North Carolina are saying, wait a minute. We want more options,” said McCrory.

McCrory joins No Labels in exploring the possibly of another option for President. Not another political party, but an individual.

More people in North Carolina are registered as Unaffiliated than any other party, showing their lack of allegiance to any affiliation.

“And what we’re saying is that if the public concern continues after Super Tuesday that will offer a third alternative. As a Republican and as a Conservative, I believe in choice,” McCrory said.

No Labels would have to follow individual state guidelines to get their candidate on the ballot.

More people continue to jump into the race for president leaving a list of questions — who will end up on top? And will No Labels finds itself offering an alternative and who voters ultimately get behind?