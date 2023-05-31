WASHINGTON, D.C. — During a procedural vote on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. House lawmakers voted to advance the debt limit bill. This clears the way for a final vote on the bill later tonight.

The bill narrowly passed through the House Rules Committee, with no help from South Carolina Republican Congressman Ralph Norman. Norman, a representative from District 5, has vehemently opposed the bill since negotiations with the White House were settled.

To put it simply: Norman says the bill is fiscally irresponsible and doesn’t come close to addressing conservative’s main concerns.

Although Norman says he’s frustrated with the bill and Hough Speaker Kevin McCarthy, he doesn’t go as far as wanting to kick McCarthy out of his leadership role. N.C. Congressman Dan Bishop, on the other hand does.

Norman is one of the conservative Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus. The majority of them are opposed to the debt ceiling deal that was reached; Norman was one of the loudest voices in opposition.

Norman is on the House Rules Committee and came close to halting the bill all together on Wednesday, but it narrowly passed by just one vote.

“I went to the Chairman Cole who I like I said, I just disagree with this,” Norman said. “And the implication was, if one more vote, we would have stopped it in rules committee wouldn’t come forward, we wouldn’t be having this vote. Now the repercussions of that would be, you know, people would be frantic, because they bought into the narrative that we’re going to default.”

Some of these frustrations from Freedom Caucus members could translate into new Republican leadership in the house. Bishop recently said he wanted to oust McCarthy from his position as speaker, but Norman said he isn’t quite there yet, he’s more so just frustrated with the deal McCarthy came up with.

“I wouldn’t move to vacate him,” Norman said. “Now because I don’t think the supports there. Quite frankly, he did a good job of, even though I don’t agree with him, he did a good job of explaining his position on why he gave away what he gave away. And I just don’t agree with it.”

Bishop on the other hand thinks that since McCarthy went back on concessions he made to Freedom Caucus members in January, he doesn’t deserve to continue as speaker.

“It seems inescapable to me that there has to be a motion to vacate the chair,” Bishop continued. “I wouldn’t do that single handedly. We haven’t had extensive discussions about that. But it’s hard to figure out how we otherwise go forward and reestablish the Republican unity that the speaker has mistakenly decided to dispense with.”

Bishop feels betrayed by McCarthy, especially since Republicans were able to agree to a debt limit increase back in April, that received 218 votes.

“Instead, Kevin decided to negotiate with the Biden Administration,” Bishop said. “And we knew that negotiations were going on, but we did not, we were not told that he was going to make cardinal changes to the deal that we did agree to, in so many respects, and then sort of make it worse by coming out and selling the bill as containing a lot of benefits that it absolutely does not contain.”