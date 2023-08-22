CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte City Council candidate landed a major boost recently when Mayor Vi Lyes gave Wil Russell her endorsement.

“It was just a major honor,” Russell said. “And I was just blessed beyond measure to receive it.”

Russell is currently a construction manager for Harmon Construction Services but has been actively involved in the community. As a member of the city’s planning commission he has formed a relationship with Lyles.

He is running to represent District 4, which covers the University and Mallard Creek areas.

Lyles’ endorsement holds a lot of weight in the Charlotte community. She’s a three-term mayor and a prominent voice in the local Democratic party.

Many Democratic council candidates have hoped for an endorsement from Lyles, though Russell didn’t even ask for it.

“It is disappointing that our mayor would support a developer over the incumbent that was elected twice by the residents of District 4, with overwhelming winning margins,” Councilmember Renee Johnson said in a statement. “I’ve consistently advocated for the people.”