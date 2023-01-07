WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Representative Richard Hudson (R) was seen pulling a congressman away from a confrontation on the House floor Friday night before Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the historic post-midnight 15th ballot.

NC Representative Richard Hudson (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It came as tensions were high amid members of congress as they voted for the next Speaker of the House.

At one point, McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Republican Matt Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and violence apparently just averted.

Republican Mike Rogers of Alabama, shouting, approached Gaetz.

Hudson, who represents North Carolina’s 9th District — which includes the Southern Pines area and parts of Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties — stepped in and physically pulled Rogers back.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and others during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CSPAN shared a video showing Hudson grab his shoulders, put his hand over his mouth and pull him away.

Kevin McCarthy confronts Matt Gaetz during 14th House Speaker vote. #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/nMa9bm0KSN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2023

Saturday morning, Rep. Hudson tweeted his congratulations to McCarthy.