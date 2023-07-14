CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the presidential primary inches closer and closer, Republican candidates are not only competing for supporters’ votes, but also for their campaign contributions. The second-quarter fundraising disclosures are due on Saturday, and Republican candidates have taken the opportunity to flex their fundraising muscles.

Former president Donald Trump’s joint fundraising committee reported receiving around $35 million in the second quarter, which spanned from April to June. But Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC Charlotte, doesn’t think fundraising is necessarily that important for Trump.

“Trump is a bit different, in almost every dimension,” Heberlig said. “But in terms of fundraising, since he has such unparalleled ability to use social media, and by using social media track free of traditional media attention, he doesn’t need to raise money and buy advertising to get his message out.”

As for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, he announced his campaign in May, giving him less time to officially fundraise. But he reports still bringing in around $20 million.

Despite polling far behind DeSantis and Trump, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley still reported raking in around $7.3 million in the second quarter, slightly more than South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who reports fundraising around $6.1 million.

Heberlig says dollars don’t always translate to votes, however.

“Certainly having more money is better than having less money,” Heberlig said. “But candidates with the most money often don’t win. Really having a message that’s effective, is the better indicator.”

While raising money doesn’t quite win elections, looking at these second-quarter fundraising numbers can provide a peak into how much enthusiasm these candidates are stirring up from the public.