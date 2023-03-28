Authorities arrested four people in a drug conspiracy case this past weekend.

POLKTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Polkton Police reported a man’s arrest on Saturday at Anson Correctional Institution as part of a drug conspiracy case.

Authorities arrested David Wells along with Anson Correctional Institution residents Jennifer Hughes, Melissa Spellman, and Sarah Temple. They say Wells attempted to bring a Schedule 3 narcotic into the facility during visitation.

Polkton Police, Anson County Sheriff’s deputies, and Anson Correctional Institution authorities got warrants and made arrests over the weekend. Polkton Police announced the arrests on Facebook.

Officers intercepted Wells and kept the contraband out of the facility. Authorities anticipate more arrests in this ongoing case.