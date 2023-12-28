CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several traffic lights in the South Park area are on the blink this afternoon due to a power outage.

Traffic lights at Runnymede Lane/Sharon Road, Colony/Sharon, Sharon Amity/Providence, and 4000 Sharon Road were not working properly before and after noon.

Duke Energy said an unknown outage started before noon and is affecting nearly 1,000 customers. Power will reportedly be restored around 3:30 p.m.

There were also no reported wrecks in that area.