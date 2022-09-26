(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The holiday travel season is approaching, and more people are taking flight after the pandemic.

Many follow the same rules; get to the airport early, pull out your ticket, and don’t forget the credit card for all those additional fees.

“When it comes to flying, as a college student, I don’t do a lot of it because it’s so expensive,” said Katy Bucklin after landing and heading to Wingate University.

“You should know the full cost of your ticket right when your comparison shopping when deciding what airline you’re going to fly with,” added President Joe Biden, as he gave statements after the Biden Competition Council at the White House.

The new rules from the Department of Transportation would get airlines to disclose fees.

That includes reserving a seat to sit next to your child on a flight, and one that gets many passengers, baggage fees.

“I always try to pack as minimally as possible because the checked bags, that’s an extra forty dollars one way, added Bucklin. “So, if I want to bring a suitcase, that’s $80 extra for a trip.”

If you look at the numbers from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation statistics, in the first six months of 2019, American Airlines made $667 million, which is top of the 14 airline companies.

United Airlines collected $500 million, and Delta collected $489 million.

So far, in the same timeframe for 2022, all 14 airline companies have collected over three billion dollars, with all companies surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

American Airlines is once again leading the pack with $697 million collected.

“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism; it’s exploitation,” said Biden.

The President says these moves will help level the playing field for consumers watching every penny, giving them a choice of where to spend those dollars.

“It’s like going to buy a pair of shoes; you want to see what you are competing with, your competitors,” said Mortzex Summers after having his flight delayed. “So, you want to have the best deals out there on the market that you can.”

For those who would like to leave a comment to the U.S. Department of Transportation, click here.