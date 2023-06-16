CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is giving back to our community on Friday as we celebrate Founder’s Day with our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Several members of our QCN Team, both from in front of the camera and behind the scenes were out on Friday at Promising Pages cleaning up books, donating blood, and giving out toys.

Saturday, June 17, marks the anniversary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 2016, Nexstar founder and CEO Perry Sook established Founder’s Day of Caring as a means of giving back to our communities in honor of the company’s milestone.

On Friday, employees across Nexstar’s 200 broadcast stations were given paid time off to spend a few hours giving back to their communities.