(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a beautiful, warm end to the week, it’s about to get colder again — and with a little more rain on the way, too.

Between an area of low pressure moving up the Carolina coast and a cold front heading in from the west, clouds have moved back in tonight, and we’ll be getting more scattered showers by early Saturday morning.

It won’t be a washout, though. The best chance for rain is early in the morning. We’ll see some afternoon clearing, but an isolated shower still can’t be ruled out north of Charlotte.

Sunday is drier and breezy with mixed sun and clouds. Temperatures will be getting cooler, too, only reaching the mid- and upper-60s in the afternoon.

The real cool down arrives early next week, with lows back in the 40s Monday morning and highs in the low-60s. Of course, the mountains will be even colder, with frosty mornings returning by mid-week. Some highest-elevation mountain snowflakes are even possible Sunday!

Tonight: Scattered showers moving in. Low 63.

Saturday: Mainly a.m. showers, followed by p.m. sunshine. High 75.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. 56/67.