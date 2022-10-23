RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city will hold a vigil Sunday to remember the victims of the shootings in Raleigh that left five dead, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Baldwin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that the “Raleigh Healing Together” vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh.

“The light that normally shines on Raleigh does not burn as bright because we lost five people as the result of a senseless act of gun violence,” Baldwin said. “This impact will be felt on our community for years to come, as many lives have been forever changed.”

Police say a 15-year-old boy killed five people and wounded two others Oct. 13 in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the Neuse River Greenway.

The two who were wounded have shown improvement, Police Chief Estrella Patterson said.

She said Marcille Gardner “is still hospitalized but improving” and described Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark, who was treated and released on the day of the shooting, “vibrant, energetic, just itching to get back to work.”

Patterson said the suspect remains in critical condition.