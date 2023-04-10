SALT LAKE CITY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte will soon be home to a temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LDS President and Prophet Russell M. Nelson announced April 2 that it will build 15 new temples around the world in the coming years in the final session of the April 2023 general conference.

The church said that more than 94,000 LDS members live in North Carolina who are part of nearly 180 congregations, but the state only has one temple currently, in Apex outside of Raleigh.

The next closest temple to Charlotte is in Hopkins, S.C, outside of Columbia. Other future temples on the East Coast are slated for Winchester, Virginia, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Since becoming the senior Apostle in 2018, Nelson has announced 133 new temples.