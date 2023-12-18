CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Catholic Church has changed a long-held policy regarding same-sex couples.

“This is a church with 2,000 years of history, hierarchical structure that spans the entire globe. It does not move quickly,” Charlotte Catholic Zach Surber said.

Surber refers to himself as a proud Irish Catholic, who is also a part of the LGBTQ community. Two identities that many like him have struggled to maintain.

“No one is going to deny themselves their LGBT identity, but they maybe will decide to move away from the Catholic church, not all of us do. A lot of us do. But many of us chose to stay,” he said.

On Monday, Surber said a policy change by the Catholic Church has solidified to him that it is moving in the right direction.

“I choose to be optimistic and take this as a signal that this is where we are headed,” he said.

Pope Francis formally approved priests to bless same-sex couples.

“A spiritual leader is often asked to bless people and things and pets and events, and it really is kind of a way to convey a sense of divine favor,” Dignity USA Executive Director Marianne Duddy-Burke said.

Dignity USA is the oldest organization of LGBTQ+ Catholics. In October, Duddy-Burke visited Rome and spoke with Pope Francis about the struggles queer Catholics, like herself, face all over the world.

“He listened so hard to what we had to say,” she said.

Less than two months later, she feels the message was fully heard.

“I have thought about this as another window in the church has opened for LGBTIQ+ people, but the doors have yet to be thrown open wide. So, we are getting a little more fresh air and we still have to work for that full acknowledgment of equality and full affirmation,” Duddy-Burke said.

The new policy does not allow priests to perform same-sex marriage ceremonies or for the blessing to resemble a union in any way.

“One of my most influential priests in my past told me that, ‘The church always gets there. It will be late, and it will be out of breath. But it will get there’,” Surber said.

Queen City News reached out to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.