CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In the latest domino to fall, Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been relieved of his duties.

Defensive assistant head coach Al Holcomb has been named the interim DC. Assistant Special Teams Coach Ed Foley was also fired, Fox Charlotte confirmed.

Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo is expected to remain, Fox Charlotte Sports Director Will Kunkel has learned.

The Panthers (1-4) fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning after three unsuccessful seasons at the helm. Prior to his stint in the QC, Rhule was the head coach at Baylor.

Sources: #Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been fired. So not just Matt Rhule, but his defensive coordinator, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Snow was hired by Rhule in 2020 and previously worked with Rhule when Rhule was the head coach at Temple.

Matt Rhule fired as Carolina Panthers head coach after 1-4 start

The Panthers are in action next Sunday against the LA Rams (4 p.m., Fox Charlotte).