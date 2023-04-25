QUEEN CITY NEWS – Singer and activist Harry Belafonte died of congestive heart failure Tuesday morning in Manhattan, according to a report from the New York Times.

He was born in New York and raised in his parent’s native country, Jamaica.

Belafonte got his start as an actor and singer performing pop standards and calypso music. He was an early supporter of the civil rights campaigns of the 1950s and 1960s and served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

In his career, Belafonte won three Grammys, an Emmy, a Tony, and an honorary Oscar for his humanitarian efforts.

Harry Belafonte was 96.