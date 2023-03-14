CHESAPEAKE, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A retired educator from Chesapeake, Virginia can enjoy retirement in style after purchasing a lucky $5 million winning lottery ticket at a local 7-Eleven.

“I was so stunned I don’t know what I did!” Eunice Sample told Lottery officials.

The Virginia woman bought a $173 Million Extravaganza ticket at a 7-Eleven located at 907 Great Bridge Blvd. in Chesapeake, scratched it, and won the game’s top prize.

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” she said as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Sample, who is a retired educator, had the choice of taking the full $5 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Sample is the first top prize winner in $173 Million Extravaganza (game #2143); that means two top prizes remain unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,529,600.